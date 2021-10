INDIANAPOLIS -- The third victim from the unusual triple homicide on Indy's south side has been identified as 17-year-old Abdulla Mubarak.

Mubarak had been found on October 12 in a wooded area 4400 block of S. Meridian Street near I-465. He was with 22-year-old Mike James and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas, all deceased. His cause of death has been due to gunshot wounds, according to IMPD.