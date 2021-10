INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) unveiled the names of four new snow trucks Tuesday as they highlighted their preparations for the upcoming snowy season.

The new trucks were named as submitted and voted on by the community. The winning names were Will Plower, named after NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Will Power, Larry Brrrrrd, named after the basketball coach Lary Bird, Buzz Iceclear, named after the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, and Blizzard Wizard.