



INDIANAPOLIS — It’s officially pumpkin season, and if you’re a pumpkin fanatic you know how expensive it can be to buy those lattes or teas every day.

Robyn Wilson, co-owner of Noble Coffee & Tea in Noblesville, stopped by Tuesday to show us how to make pumpkin lattes, teas and cold brews at home this fall.

She shared recipes to make a pumpkin pie syrup, a pumpkin pie spice blend and sweet pumpkin cream, then three coffee and tea recipes those ingredients. She also offered a discount for our viewers on freshly roasted coffee and coffee beans. Use the code 'INDYNOW' for 10% off your online order.







Besides saving money, Wilson said, one of the great things about making these drinks at home is that you can modify them to suit your specific preferences and dietary needs. Dairy not for you? Substitute oat milk or coconut whipped cream. Need to reduce sugar? Use less syrup, unsweetened non-dairy milks and more natural sweeteners such as raw, local honey.

Pumpkin Pie Syrup

1 1/4 cups water

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice blend (pre-blended or make your own; see recipe below)

Pinch sea salt

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

Combine all ingredients except pumpkin puree in a saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, whisking occasionally. Allow to boil for a minute or two until all sugar dissolves. Reduce heat to low and whisk in the pumpkin puree until smooth, then remove from heat. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer. Store in fridge for up to two weeks.

Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves







Cold Brew Sweet Pumpkin Cream

3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons 2% or whole milk

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie syrup

Combine all ingredients in a jar and shake until creamy. Alternatively, you can use an electric frother/whisk.

Pumpkin Pie Latte (12-ounce mug)

Warm approximately 6 ounces of milk in the microwave or on the stove, then transfer to a pitcher or mug and froth the milk using an electric frother. In your mug, combine 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie syrup with equal parts strong brewed coffee and milk. Top with optional whipped cream and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

In a glass with ice, combine cold brewed coffee and pumpkin spice syrup to taste. Top with cold brew sweet pumpkin cream and a dash of cinnamon or sea salt.

Pumpkin Pie Tea Latte (12-ounce mug)

Brew your tea of choice. A strong black tea like English Breakfast works well for this recipe. Warm approximately 6 ounces of milk in the microwave or on the stove, then transfer to a pitcher or mug and froth the milk using an electric frother. In your mug, combine 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie syrup with equal parts brewed tea and milk. Top with optional whipped cream and cinnamon.