



INDIANAPOLIS — Racing Rachel McLaughlin gave us the update on festivities this Saturday, July 23 at Caesars/Horseshoe Indianapolis near Shelbyville.

Quarter Horse Stakes Day is happening as scheduled with the first post at 10 a.m. Parking and admission are free, and the event is family-friendly with a playground area for the kids and plenty of indoor spots to escape from the heat. The event is rain or shine.

Due to the extreme heat, however, the fan-favorite Hot Diggity Dog Weiner Dog races have been postponed. The new date is Saturday, Aug. 13.





McLaughlin also shared details about the upcoming Boots & Brews event on Saturday, Aug. 6, which is a fundraiser for jockeys who have been permanently injured. The first post is at 5 p.m. that day, and the event includes mechanical bull rides, live entertainment, barbecue and drink specials, and more.

For more information about Horseshoe Indianapolis, call 317-421-8979, visit caesars.com/horseshoe-indianapolis or follow them on Facebook at @horseshoeindyracing.