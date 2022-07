INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Felicia Grady, the Owner of Plate It Up Catering, stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make a simple and versatile dish perfect for gatherings, snacking and more.

Chef Felicia is a ServSafe Instructor, a caterer, she teaches a Youth Culinary Workshop, and she was awarded Chef of the Year in March 2022!

To learn more about Chef Felicia visit plateitupcatering.net.