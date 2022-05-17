INDIANAPOLIS — Brandie Price is in the studio with tips to help those who wear makeup make the transition into warmer weather. Her biggest tip: don’t skip your moisturizer or SPF! Brandie also suggests to stay away from powder to prevent cracking. Instead, stick with a liquid foundation which can be added into your moisturizer. To prevent a sweaty crease, prime your eyelids and use a humidity resistant mascara.

