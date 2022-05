INDIANAPOLIS — Many of us remember that pizza chain’s book club back in the day. Well, Donatos is bringing back the idea.

Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group, joined the Indy Now team to talk about Donatos Summer Reading Program. It’s a pilot program for IPS schools only this summer. If kids read books and get their parents to sign off, they’ll get free pizza.

Even if you’re not a kid, Donatos has some great deals for you. Watch the video attached to this story for more details.