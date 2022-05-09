Summer is not too far away! This year, Washington Townships Park and Rec will debut the Murphy Aquatic Park. The waterpark will have its grand opening on May 28th.

According to the Washington Township Parks website the Township board bought over 35 acres east of CR 625 E and 6 acrews west of CR 625 E.

A big goal for the waterpark was to be accessible to all. The play structure will be handicap accessible. It’s truly a place everyone can go this summer.

The waterpark has a wave pool, water slides, cabana rentals and more!

