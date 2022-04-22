This segment is sponsored by RecycleForce

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and RecycleForce are hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday in honor of Earth Day.

The event is taking place from 9 am until 2 pm on April 23 at Krannert Park located at 605 S High School Road. This is the second special recycling event focused on electronics offered thus far in 2022. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said a similar event in January saw 600 residents bring a total of 30 tons of recyclables to Garfield Park for disposal.



All Marion County residents are invited to recycle outdated or broken electronics at this special E-cycle event, so that these electronics may be properly recycled. There is no cost for dropping off materials to be recycled.

The DPW said as a general rule, acceptable electronics include anything with a cord attached, plus the following items.

Cell phones

Circuit boards

Computers/Laptops

External disk drives

External tape drive

Gaming systems and accessories

Hair dryers and styling irons

Hard drives

Joy sticks

Keyboards

Microphones

Microwaves

Modems

Monitors

Mouse

PC cards

PC speakers

Printers

Scanners

Tablets

Toasters

Televisions of any size or age

Uninterrupted power supply batteries

USB drives

Indiana’s Electronic Waste law prohibits households, small businesses, and schools from disposing of electronic waste in the trash. The DPW said this is a great opportunity for Marion County residents to properly recycle their waste and take care of the earth. Non-electronic materials will not be accepted during this event.

Those interested but unable to attend can recycle unwanted electronics on Saturdays at ToxDrop sites across the county.