INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and RecycleForce are hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday in honor of Earth Day.

The event is taking place from 9 am until 2 pm on April 23 at Krannert Park located at 605 S High School Road. This is the second special recycling event focused on electronics offered thus far in 2022. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said a similar event in January saw 600 residents bring a total of 30 tons of recyclables to Garfield Park for disposal.

All Marion County residents are invited to recycle outdated or broken electronics at this special E-cycle event, so that these electronics may be properly recycled. There is no cost for dropping off materials to be recycled.

The DPW said as a general rule, acceptable electronics include anything with a cord attached, plus the following items.

  • Cell phones
  • Circuit boards
  • Computers/Laptops
  • External disk drives
  • External tape drive
  • Gaming systems and accessories
  • Hair dryers and styling irons
  • Hard drives
  • Joy sticks
  • Keyboards
  • Microphones
  • Microwaves
  • Modems
  • Monitors
  • Mouse
  • PC cards
  • PC speakers
  • Printers
  • Scanners
  • Tablets
  • Toasters
  • Televisions of any size or age
  • Uninterrupted power supply batteries
  • USB drives

Indiana’s Electronic Waste law prohibits households, small businesses, and schools from disposing of electronic waste in the trash. The DPW said this is a great opportunity for Marion County residents to properly recycle their waste and take care of the earth. Non-electronic materials will not be accepted during this event.

Those interested but unable to attend can recycle unwanted electronics on Saturdays at ToxDrop sites across the county.