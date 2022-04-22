This segment is sponsored by RecycleForce
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and RecycleForce are hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday in honor of Earth Day.
The event is taking place from 9 am until 2 pm on April 23 at Krannert Park located at 605 S High School Road. This is the second special recycling event focused on electronics offered thus far in 2022. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said a similar event in January saw 600 residents bring a total of 30 tons of recyclables to Garfield Park for disposal.
All Marion County residents are invited to recycle outdated or broken electronics at this special E-cycle event, so that these electronics may be properly recycled. There is no cost for dropping off materials to be recycled.
The DPW said as a general rule, acceptable electronics include anything with a cord attached, plus the following items.
- Cell phones
- Circuit boards
- Computers/Laptops
- External disk drives
- External tape drive
- Gaming systems and accessories
- Hair dryers and styling irons
- Hard drives
- Joy sticks
- Keyboards
- Microphones
- Microwaves
- Modems
- Monitors
- Mouse
- PC cards
- PC speakers
- Printers
- Scanners
- Tablets
- Toasters
- Televisions of any size or age
- Uninterrupted power supply batteries
- USB drives
Indiana’s Electronic Waste law prohibits households, small businesses, and schools from disposing of electronic waste in the trash. The DPW said this is a great opportunity for Marion County residents to properly recycle their waste and take care of the earth. Non-electronic materials will not be accepted during this event.
Those interested but unable to attend can recycle unwanted electronics on Saturdays at ToxDrop sites across the county.