Repeal day party in Indy: celebrating the end of Prohibition on Dec. 5, 1933

INDIANAPOLIS — Prohibition ended on December 5, 1933, allowing Americans to legally drink alcohol after 13 years as a dry country.

To celebrate, The U.S. Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) is hosting an Indy Repeal Day Party at the Catacombs below Indianapolis City Market.

The party is this Sunday, Dec. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $50, which includes three drink tickets and a welcome cocktail.

The event will have 10 bars: 8 serving unique cocktails, one with craft beer and one with wine. Some of the city’s best-known bartenders will be mixing up drinks. The DysFUNKtion Brass Band is performing and guests are encouraged to dress in Prohibition-era attire.

The event is 21-plus, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event are required to enter. For safety reasons, open-toed shoes are prohibited.

Can’t make it? Watch the video above to see a throwback drink you can make at home to celebrate the end of Prohibition.