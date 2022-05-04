INDIANAPOLIS — Revival Food Co. is going back to where it all started 8 years ago, holding a pop-up shop this weekend at the Broad Ripple Farmers Market.

Rachel Klein founded the Indy-based company based on her own desire for a better almond butter — one that was truly healthy and natural but also tasted good.

She developed her own recipe in 2014 and handed it out as favors to guests at her wedding, who couldn’t stop talking about it. She picked up a regular spot selling at the farmers market before eventually upgrading to a commercial-grade space and partnering with Walmart.

Klein dropped by the show Tuesday with two of her best taste testers, 5-year-old Jonny and 3-year-old Ben. They’ll be helping her at the Broad Ripple Farmers Market pop-up this weekend.

Revival will be selling crustless almond butter and marshmallow sandwiches covered in glitter, as well as gift baskets for Mother’s Day.

You can also buy Revival products online. Use the discount code ‘WELOVEMOM’ for 15% off.