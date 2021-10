INDIANAPOLIS – Today is the first day of the 30th Anniversary of the Heartland International Film Festival. Artistic Director, Greg Sorvik, joins Host Jillian Deam to preview what audiences can expect during this year’s festival. Tickets, film lineup and schedule are available at www.heartlandfilmfestival.org. Festival goes until October 17th.

Our own Film Critic, Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap, will give you his top picks for the fest, Friday, October 8th.