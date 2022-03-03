INDIANAPOLIS — Window coverings can complete the look of a room, but you may not be sure what you want until you actually see it.

Indy Now Host Jillian Deam stopped by RG Decor on Indy’s northwest side to talk with owner Karen King about all the options, from wooden or cellular shades to traditional draperies.

King filled us in on how technology like bluetooth and remote control can be incorporated into modern window treatments. If you plan for and select window coverings in the process of building a new home, the wiring for that technology can be seamlessly built in.

To learn more about RG Decor’s window covering options, check out the website or visit the showroom in person at 4341 W. 96th St.