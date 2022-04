Laura Wilson and Kelsi Martens from Life Time Fitness joined Indy Now to discuss the “Ride of a Life Time” fundraiser.

The event aims to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation.

Anyone can participate!

The three-hour ride gives people a chance to come together, work out and help worthy causes. Best of all, donations stay local.

Life Time’s Indy area locations are just a few dollars short of their goal. Nationally, Life Time aims to raise $1 million.

You can learn more here.