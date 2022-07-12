





INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg couple decided to make a positive experience out of their baby’s 100th day in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children.

Schools often have a tradition of celebrating the 100th day of classes, so Tyler and Lindsay Staup — both teachers in Brownsburg — brought the tradition to Riley.

They celebrated with matching shirts, balloons and even a “100” crown and matching tutu for adorable baby Everly, who has had seven surgeries at Riley since birth.





“These happy moments are important for their family because they’ve had some difficult days in the NICU,” said Courtney Taylor, the public relations associate at Indiana University Health who shared the story with Indy Now.

The entire Indy Now team is sending this family love and celebrating little Everly’s strength.