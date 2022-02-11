Our Colts didn’t make it into the big game but you can root for your second favorite team with a special cocktail.

Mike Stone from Jeptha Creed Distillery taught us how to make some specialty drinks.

To go along with the themes of the two teams for Sunday’s game, for the Cincinnati Bengals we have Jungle Juice.

Jungle Juice: Ingredients 1.5 oz Jeptha Creed Original vodka

2 oz fresh orange juice

2 oz mango puree

½ oz lemon juice

Club soda

Orange slice for garnish

And for the Los Angeles Rams, we have what Mike is calling Rammed

Rammed: Ingredients 1 oz Jeptha Creed hot pepper vodka

1/4 oz lime juice

3 oz clamato juice

2 oz Quaff On Busted Knuckle black porter

Tajin seasoning

lemon wedges for garnish

This weekend is also Valentines Day, so Mike has us handled with a Valen'tini'

Valen'tini': Ingredients 2 oz Jeptha Creed honey vodka

1/2 oz Disaronno Ameretto

1/2 oz strawberry puree

1/4 oz white chocolate sauce

strawberry for garnish

For more ideas, visit the Jeptha Creed Distillery website.