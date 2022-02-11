Our Colts didn’t make it into the big game but you can root for your second favorite team with a special cocktail.
Mike Stone from Jeptha Creed Distillery taught us how to make some specialty drinks.
To go along with the themes of the two teams for Sunday’s game, for the Cincinnati Bengals we have Jungle Juice.
Jungle Juice:
- 1.5 oz Jeptha Creed Original vodka
- 2 oz fresh orange juice
- 2 oz mango puree
- ½ oz lemon juice
- Club soda
- Orange slice for garnish
And for the Los Angeles Rams, we have what Mike is calling Rammed
Rammed:
- 1 oz Jeptha Creed hot pepper vodka
- 1/4 oz lime juice
- 3 oz clamato juice
- 2 oz Quaff On Busted Knuckle black porter
- Tajin seasoning
- lemon wedges for garnish
This weekend is also Valentines Day, so Mike has us handled with a Valen'tini'
Valen'tini':
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed honey vodka
- 1/2 oz Disaronno Ameretto
- 1/2 oz strawberry puree
- 1/4 oz white chocolate sauce
- strawberry for garnish
For more ideas, visit the Jeptha Creed Distillery website.