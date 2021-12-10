Ryan and Jillian do the holiday hustle workout with Life Time Fitness

With all the extra treats and rich meals around the holidays, it’s quite easy to pack on the pounds this time of year.

Life Time Fitness personal trainers Quinn Houck and Branton Sanders showed Jillian and Ryan some key holiday-themed moves that will help keep them in shape for the season.

Jillian and Ryan learned a full-body circuit including Santa slams, candy cane twists, reindeer reverse lunges, jingle bell burpies, and present planks.

Watch the video to learn the workout!

You can find out more about Life Time Fitness and its digital membership here.

