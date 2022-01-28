Be on Indy Now

Ryan and Taylor come in like a wrecking ball during Lyrical Lightning

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

In this edition of Lyrical Lightning, Ryan and Taylor came in like a wrecking ball. Watch the video above to see why Taylor got half a point for an answer and the hilarious video of them acting out one of Miley’s most famous videos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News