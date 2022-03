It is St. Patrick’s Day, and our own Ryan decided to celebrate with an Irish rock band classic.

Ryan covered U2’s hit song “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”. This song was released in 1987 on The Joshua Tree.

NPR reports Bono referred to the song as “a gospel song with a restless spirit.” The song has been covered many times and has even gotten a gospel version written that is performed in contemporary church services.