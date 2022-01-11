Ryan & Jillian play another fun round of Lyrical Lightning

INDIANAPOLIS -- At-home COVID-19 tests, as we all know, are extremely hard to come by right now. Many are doing anything they can to try to find one or more. What if you could purchase them at auction? Well, a local Indianapolis auction company seemed to be offering just that, however, that didn't last long.

Earl's Auction Company, located on Lafayette Road in Indianapolis, has put COVID-19 at-home tests in their bidding war this week. According to their website, you can put in your bid for at-home COVID tests online, starting at $10. As of around 2:22 p.m. January 11, Earl's deleted the tests from their website. There were 15 auctioned "items" previously available. Each purchase allegedly came with 10 boxes of BinaxNOW at-home COVID tests.