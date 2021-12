INDIANAPOLIS — The eighth annual World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest will be held Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.

World champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut joined the show to flash his shrimp-eating skills.

Ryan took on the competitive eating legend in a little competition of their own, and it went about how one might expect…

The event will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. during the Tail Greater Party on Georgia Street.

