INDIANAPOLIS — Is Ryan Ahlwardt ready to live his best life exercising in 100 degrees?

You bet he is.

He tried out the Inferno Hot Pilates class taught by fellow host Jillian Deam at The Hot Room’s northeast Indy location near 96th and Keystone.

You’ll want to watch the video for the facial expressions alone. He also sings while he works out, apparently.

Inferno Hot Pilates is a mix of Pilates principles and high-intensity interval training in a room heated to about 100 degrees. It’s intense, but Jillian says you get a serious total body workout.

The Hot Room also offers a variety of hot yoga classes, including lower-intensity sweat sessions.

In addition to the northeast side, there are Hot Room studios in downtown Indy, Fishers and Bloomington.