FISHERS, Ind. — Ryan Ahlwardt was invited to his daughter Olivia’s school for career day, and it turns out first graders have very inquiring minds.

He got all the hard-hitting questions from the kids at Fishers Elementary School, such as:

Do you ever get super-duper scared to be on TV? (Answer: not super-duper scared, but good nerves)

What happens if you have to go to the bathroom during the middle of the show? (Commercial breaks)

What happens if a spider falls on someone during your show? (Hmm…we haven’t thought that through)

All in all, the day was a success. And Olivia was super-duper excited to see her dad walk through the classroom door.

“She was so excited — like ran to the door when I walked in, gave me a big hug, made me feel like a million bucks,” Ryan said. “She was just on cloud nine, and I was too.”