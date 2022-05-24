INDIANAPOLIS — Heather Barnette, the owner and operator of Heather’s Itty Bitty Bake Shop, joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share how her business started. Heather, who describes herself as the Martha Stewart for those on a budget, learned how to bake by using cake kits that she found in grocery stores growing up. To create her own baking space, Heather transformed her sun porch into a fully licensed kitchen where she is now baking up custom sweets for those in the Arcadia, Indiana area.



