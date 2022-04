With Mother’s day coming up, consider treating your mom to some locally made wine with a trip to Hopwood Cellars.

The family owned winery and distillery boasts a wide selection of wines, bourbon and whiskey.

Jan Smith of Hopwood Cellars dropped by Indy Now to share their special Vino wine shake.

The winery and distillery is located in downtown Zionsville, more information can be found on their website.