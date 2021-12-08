Santa and Mrs. Claus drop by Indy Now to spill all the Christmas tea

INDIANAPOLIS — With just 2.5 weeks left until Christmas, we were very fortunate at Indy Now to get a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The couple flew in from the North Pole to talk about how they’re getting ready for the busiest night of the year, plus what toys and electronics are most requested this year.

Hot items include Barbie dolls, Nintendo Switches, Playstations, Pokemon cards and, of course, iPhones.

The Clauses set the record straight on some long-held questions like, “How does Santa keep his figure when he eats a billion cookies in one night?” and “How does he fit down chimneys with all those cookies in his belly?” (Turns out he has a magic chimney expander.)

The best news of all? Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt BOTH made the nice list this year. Whew.