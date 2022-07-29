



INDIANAPOLIS — Anecdotal evidence suggests young people are not saving as much as previous generations, Karen Anillo from Old National Bank told us.

Anillo was on the show Friday to talk about how young adults can make a plan to start saving. She recommends following the 50/30/20 rule — 50% of income goes to needs, 30% is for wants and the remaining 20% goes to savings.

Old National Bank has created a financial empowerment group to educate the community about finances and demystify the process. There are bankers throughout Central Indiana who offer financial education, starting with kids as young as elementary school.

Learn more about the bank’s commitment to financial education and the programs available at oldnational.com/about/community/educating.



