Nobody does it better than Claus’ German Sausage and Meat Market.

Owner Claus Muth dropped by Indy Now to show off some of his store’s offerings and reveal what makes the market at 1845 Shelby Street in Indianapolis so special.

Muth, born in Frankfort, Germany, also touches on what brought him to Indiana and how the market has dealt with challenges during the pandemic.

