INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier in the week we asked our followers on social media to share their favorite movie to quote. Jillian and Ryan share a few of their responses.

Follow us on social media to take part in next week’s Say It Ain’t Social!

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.