INDIANAPOLIS — Scarlet Lane Brewing Company’s popular charcuterie is showcased as Indy Monthly’s “SWOON” feature in its July issue. But this charcuterie is NOT the traditional kind of charcuterie you’d expect… rather it is a tongue-in-cheek version called “Hoosier Charcuterie” because everything on the platter is fried—fried mozz sticks, fried pepperoni, fried cheese curds, etc.!

This “Hoosier Charcuterie” is Scarlet Lane Brewing Company’s fun spin on interesting and creative bar snacks, and Julia from Indy Monthly and Eilise from Scarlet Lane are joining us today to talk more about this unique appetizer!

This local brewery also has a horror-movie theme, so they surely a fun and quirky bunch with a fun vibe to visit.

CEO and Head Brewer Eilise Lane launched Scarlet Lane Brewing Company in 2014, after spending six years homebrewing and shadowing at some of her favorite Oregon breweries and completing her education at the American Brewer’s Guild. A Greencastle, Indiana native, Eilise is joined by a primarily female investment team and operates the day-to-day alongside a passionate team with diverse backgrounds.

The Scarlet Lane mission is to provide the highest quality ales and promote continued betterment in the art of beer making. They embrace their strange and unusual side and encourage their employees, community and customers do the same.

Be sure to head out to experience the spooky vibe, grab a beer, and chow down on some delicious Hoosier Charcuterie at Scarlet Lane soon!

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews of more interesting and newly discovered spots to eat around Indy.