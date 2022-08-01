





INDIANAPOLIS — With the kiddos starting school, lunch box items are probably back on your grocery list.

Indy Now’s Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel, where CEO Michael Needler shared some easy but healthy school lunch ideas.

Needler’s carries a variety of ready-to-eat items like pre-chopped fruits and veggies and four-square snack packs. From the deli, grab prepared meals, rotisserie chicken or ingredients to make your own version of Lunchables with cheese, crackers, nuts, lunch meat and applesauce.

Of course, you can also found the classics like juice boxes and PB&J ingredients. The stores carry multiple varieties of nut butters, including peanut-free spreads for those with allergies.