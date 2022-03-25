We’re still in the grips of March Madness, and you definitely can’t watch the most exciting games of the collegiate basketball season on an empty stomach!

Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing a recipe for a cheese dip that will be a slam dunk for hoops fans.

Basketball pimento cheese and scallion dip

Yield: 4 cups

Time: About 20 minutes

Ingredients:

16 ounces extra sharp yellow cheddar cheese, shredded (reserve 4 ounces)

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

7 ounces pimentos, small dice

4 green onions, green and white parts, diced small

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup blue corn tortilla chips, crushed

Directions:

Combine 12 ounces cheddar, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimentos, green onions, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and black pepper in large mixing bowl and use stand mix or electric hand mixer to beat until combined. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary Spread mixture in pie dish or other circular pan. Spread reserved extra sharp cheddar cheese over surface. Sprinkle blue corn tortilla chip crumbs over top of dip in basketball design. Serve with crackers or chips.