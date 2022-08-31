INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to tell you what local events all parents should have on their calendars during the month of September.

  • The Hoosier Hardwood Festival
    • Lumberjack Camp, Lumberjack Shows, heavy equipment, and machinery demos
    • Save $2 on each ticket with code ‘indykids’
    • September 9th – 11th
  • The Penrod Art Fair with 300 artists, five stages of entertainment, more than 50 arts-related non-profit organizations, an extensive children’s area, and local food and beverages for all to enjoy.
    • Stop by the Indy with Kids booth to grab your free slime and paint a canvas
    • September 10th
  • The Indy Kids Sale
    • Snag huge savings, new and gently used clothing, toys, and gear for all the kids in your life. 
    • September 16 & 17
  • The Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show 
    • Connect with local businesses so you can bring your home and outdoor living dreams to life + entertaining education with Grillologists Mad Dog & Merrill
    • Kids’ day is on Sunday and includes magic shows, balloon-twisting performances, princess shows and animal shows.
    • September 23rd – 25th
  • The Indy Mommy Market
    • Local vendors selling all kinds of handmade, curated, and vintage products for kids of all ages (newborn-100 years)
    • September 24
  • Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown
    • Fun Halloween-themed train rides for kids and their adults
    • Family pricing
    • Entertainment
    • Trains start on September 28th but tickets are on sale on September 1