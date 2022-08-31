INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to tell you what local events all parents should have on their calendars during the month of September.
- The Hoosier Hardwood Festival
- Lumberjack Camp, Lumberjack Shows, heavy equipment, and machinery demos
- Save $2 on each ticket with code ‘indykids’
- September 9th – 11th
- The Penrod Art Fair with 300 artists, five stages of entertainment, more than 50 arts-related non-profit organizations, an extensive children’s area, and local food and beverages for all to enjoy.
- Stop by the Indy with Kids booth to grab your free slime and paint a canvas
- September 10th
- The Indy Kids Sale
- Snag huge savings, new and gently used clothing, toys, and gear for all the kids in your life.
- September 16 & 17
- The Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show
- Connect with local businesses so you can bring your home and outdoor living dreams to life + entertaining education with Grillologists Mad Dog & Merrill
- Kids’ day is on Sunday and includes magic shows, balloon-twisting performances, princess shows and animal shows.
- September 23rd – 25th
- The Indy Mommy Market
- Local vendors selling all kinds of handmade, curated, and vintage products for kids of all ages (newborn-100 years)
- September 24
- Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown
- Fun Halloween-themed train rides for kids and their adults
- Family pricing
- Entertainment
- Trains start on September 28th but tickets are on sale on September 1