INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to tell you what local events all parents should have on their calendars during the month of September.

The Hoosier Hardwood Festival Lumberjack Camp, Lumberjack Shows, heavy equipment, and machinery demos Save $2 on each ticket with code ‘indykids’ September 9th – 11th



The Penrod Art Fair with 300 artists, five stages of entertainment, more than 50 arts-related non-profit organizations, an extensive children’s area, and local food and beverages for all to enjoy. Stop by the Indy with Kids booth to grab your free slime and paint a canvas September 10th



The Indy Kids Sale Snag huge savings, new and gently used clothing, toys, and gear for all the kids in your life. September 16 & 17



The Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show Connect with local businesses so you can bring your home and outdoor living dreams to life + entertaining education with Grillologists Mad Dog & Merrill Kids’ day is on Sunday and includes magic shows, balloon-twisting performances, princess shows and animal shows. September 23rd – 25th



The Indy Mommy Market Local vendors selling all kinds of handmade, curated, and vintage products for kids of all ages (newborn-100 years) September 24



Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown Fun Halloween-themed train rides for kids and their adults Family pricing Entertainment Trains start on September 28th but tickets are on sale on September 1

