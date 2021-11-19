Local apparel brand Tugboat Jack offers one-of-a-kind designs

Shop local this holiday season with amazing and unique designs from Indianapolis-based apparel brand Tugboat Jack!
A pet project of Indianapolis artist Adam Johnson, Tugboat Jack’s designs are handcrafted, intricate and one-of-a-kind offerings steeped in Midwest lore and brimming with personality. Check out his selection of t-shirts, sweaters, ballcaps, stickers or even his printshop to find something you or your friends and family will love!
Watch for Tugboat Jack’s Black Friday sale coming soon!
Our hope is that at the end of the day (or month or year) our clothes are stained, torn, worn, tattered, and eventually evolve into shop or house rags — not because we want you to buy more clothes from us, but because deeply used clothing is a sign of a life deeply lived.Tugboat Jack