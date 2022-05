INDIANAPOLIS – Local artists Alicia Zanoni Lawrence and Justin Vining stopped by to talk about an upcoming show at Vining Gallery! Alicia’s show at the gallery is opening Friday, May 13 from 6-9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

