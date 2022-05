INDIANAPOLIS — Local artist Mechi Shakur joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to discuss what inspires his artwork while working on a painting throughout the show.

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.