Singing elves in the house! Father-daughter duo performs to get us in the holiday spirit

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving? What Thanksgiving?

We skipped right ahead to Christmas cheer with a performance by professional children’s entertainers Mik ‘the Music Man’ Hideg and his daughter, 19-year-old Emily.

The pair gave us a preview of their Elf-a-Palooza Christmas Sing-a-Long show — and man, that younger elf can sing! (Dad Mik, a former technology salesman, plays the keyboard.)

Mik and Emily have been performing together since she was 8, and they put on many different types of shows for kids throughout the year, not just holiday events.

Learn more about the Fishers-based performers on their Jump for Joy website.

See them in person at upcoming Hamilton County holiday events, including Carmel Christkindlmarkt, A Merry Prairie Holiday at Conner Prairie and Carmel PorchFest.

