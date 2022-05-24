INDIANAPOLIS — Gary Stinnett disappeared after being diagnosed with a mental illness and he was gone for the next four years.

But sister Courtney Stinnett never gave up, continuing to search until she found him.





Courtney is now author of a book called “Big Sister Older Brother,” which tells the siblings’ story in those difficult years through both perspectives.

The book walks readers through Gary’s journey, explaining what happened while he was missing, and details Courtney’s search, revealing how she eventually found him.

“At the time we were going through this I felt that I was alone. Nobody else in the world could understand what was going on. This was all one me,” Courtney said. “That was not the case. So many people go through situations like this.”

Gary said he hopes readers learn from the book that if you’re diagnosed with a mental illness, it’s OK to admit it.

