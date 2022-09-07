CARMEL, Ind. — Indy Now host Jillian Deam stopped by ClarityMD in Carmel to learn about the hottest skincare trends, including the four ingredients you should use daily.
The ingredients are:
- Glycolic acid
- Hyaluronic acid
- Vitamin C
- Growth factor
Aestheticians Genevieve Smith and Nicole Ellison also talked about when to use certain products and the benefits of medical-grade skincare.
ClarityMD is offering special discounts on medical-grade products for the month of September.
To learn more about ClarityMD’s products and service, visit the website, call them at 317-571-8900 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.