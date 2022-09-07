CARMEL, Ind. — Indy Now host Jillian Deam stopped by ClarityMD in Carmel to learn about the hottest skincare trends, including the four ingredients you should use daily.

The ingredients are:

Glycolic acid

Hyaluronic acid

Vitamin C

Growth factor

Aestheticians Genevieve Smith and Nicole Ellison also talked about when to use certain products and the benefits of medical-grade skincare.

