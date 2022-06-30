This post is sponsored by FORUM Credit Union

Regardless of your age, big life events are always on the horizon and these life events often have a financial impact.

If you don’t plan for these life events you could find yourself with unanticipated money problems. Understanding the impact and planning for these events will lessen the chance that the life-changing times will have a negative impact. You can’t plan for everything but you can at least be prepared for most of it.

Financial steps for first-time parents

First-time parents especially need to take a couple of important financial steps.

First is to work on a pre-baby budget, or how much can you spend before the baby arrives because everyone gets carried away with spending and that can be a problem if you don’t really have that much saved. Now is not the time to add debt.

The second step is the post-arrival budget and this is when tough questions have to be answered such as how much will both parents work, how to make up any lost income or pay for child care depending on the situation, and finally how to manage the increasing costs that a newborn adds to the weekly budget.

It will be extremely important to have an emergency fund because having a family rarely goes as planned and you will need to be financially ready for any situation.

Helping elderly parents

This is one of the most important times as a child for you to be there for your parents. As they age you need to talk to them to make certain they are financially able to live in a place that is best for them, that they can financially get the care they need and that you fully understand all of their wishes.

This is always going to be a tough discussion and yet your parents need to have an estate plan that goes beyond just a will. Furthermore, you need to know if you will need to provide any financial support to maintain their quality of life.

You really need to know all of these answers so that you can best prepare financially for how you will help.

Planning for retirement

Too often people don’t understand that time is the best investment you can make for your retirement. Starting early with saving for retirement and planning for retirement makes a very significant difference.

You also need to make basic financial moves such as building a retirement budget at least 5 years prior to retiring and living it prior to retiring. You should also determine where you want to live, understand how social security, Medicaid, and Medicare will factor into your retirement, and finally, have a plan for what you will do in retirement.

What people often miss is understanding how to pay for healthcare in retirement and how they will fill their time once they no longer are in the workforce. Both of these are as important as building a retirement savings fund to ensure that you can live your retirement dream.

Expecting the unexpected

Being financially ready for the unexpected starts with having a good financial plan for your life that includes goals and objectives that you want to achieve.

You can’t plan for every event and that is why having an emergency fund, insurance coverage, and living within your means is so very important. It also requires building a team of professionals that can help you through any event from a joyous occasion to an unexpected crisis.

