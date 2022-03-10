This segment is sponsored by Forum Credit Union

INDIANAPOLIS — We can all become victims of poor financial habits that lead to chronic money problems. For many, these poor habits are difficult to detect.

Some of these problem habits may seem innocent and happen quite often. However, it is usually these types of moves that add up over time and create difficult financial situations. Some of these habits include:

Money Mistakes We Miss

Buying extra at grocery store

Making impulse purchases

Not utilizing discounts

Paying minor fees

Letting recurring expenses add up

Assuming your income will grow

Using credit cards as an emergency fund

One of the biggest mistakes is being extra at the grocery store. The best way to keep from overbuying at the grocery store is to change your entire meal planning habits. Start by developing a meal plan, then create a grocery list and then finally, go to the store and stick to your list.

Another issue is impulse buying. You can avoid doing this by always waiting 24 hours before buying anything unplanned. This often leads to a decision to not make the purchase. If you are shopping online, don’t leave the items in your cart.

You may not realize it, but you miss out by not using rewards or shopper cards, especially at the grocery store. Even without using coupons, your frequent shopper card can likely save you $10 to $20 every week and if they also include gas discounts, that savings could be double.

Another minor issue you might face is paying bills late. That $5 charge doesn’t seem like much, but if you chronically miss payments that could be another $30 or more per month that is wasted. You can prevent this by setting up automatic billing or using your bill pay to make sure that you don’t have any late charges.

You may think you are saving money by cutting the cord, but those streaming services add up. If you track your expenses, you would very likely see that you have accumulated several hundred dollars per month in recurring expenses that you may not really be using anymore. Other culprits of this rising recurring expense include monthly deliveries of food, fun boxes, and even clothing. This is especially true when people signup for free trials and then don’t realize for months that the free trial is over and they are being charged for the service.

Many of us make two mistakes that can end up being difficult for our financial situation. First is that we assume we will always see our income grow and therefore may stretch when making purchasing decisions. If our income doesn’t grow or if in fact it is decreased we have created a very unsustainable situation.

Another major mistake is planning to use a credit card as an emergency fund rather than building savings. The credit card repayment can become a long-term burden and also due to interest charged, makes the emergency cost even more. You should plan conservatively for income increases and always build a small rainy day fund as your first financial priority.

By following these tips, you can hopefully put yourself in a position for financial security.