INDIANAPOLIS — Isn’t it weird how certain smells bring you right back to a specific time and place?

For Ryan it’s the smell of a Koosh ball.

We posed that question to our Indy Now social followers, and we got a range of interesting responses, from pencil shavings to liver and onions.

Each Monday we post a “Say It Ain’t Social” question and ask for your responses, then on Friday we share what you had to say.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok to join the conversation and keep up with the fun, both on the show and behind the scenes.