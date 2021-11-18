Sneak peek performance of ‘Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical’ in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — “Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical” is in Indy tonight for only one night.

The show takes place at Clowes Hall on the campus of Butler University, beginning at 6 p.m., and tickets are still available.

A few of the talented special Scout Elves dropped by to give us a preview of the show-stopping song, commonly referred to in theatre circles as the 11 o’clock number.

The 11 o’clock number is a major turning point in the storyline or a major realization by the characters, accompanied by the most spectacular on-stage fanfare of the night.