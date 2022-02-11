INDIANAPOLIS — Elizabeth Jones wasn’t initially planning to start a business. She started making soaps and skincare products at home because she was having trouble finding products gentle enough for her daughter’s sensitive skin.

Her creations were so popular with friends and family that Jones eventually started selling them online, and in 2016 she opened a store in Alexandria, Indiana.

“We just love the small town community. Everybody is so supportive,” she said.

Sunshine & Soap Apothecary makes natural soaps, lotions, bath products, aromatherapy and more. There’s a line for men that includes items like the ‘Lumberjack’ soap bar, beard oils and shaving products.

Jones dropped by Indy Now Friday to show us her line of handmade products, and she’s offering a deal for FOX59 viewers. Use the code INDYNOW to get a free lip balm with any online order.