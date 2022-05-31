INDIANAPOLIS — Three well-known Indy singer-songwriters will perform as a trio Wednesday night at the Jazz Kitchen in Broad Ripple.

Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin, Katherine Nagy and Cliff Ritchey have teamed up for the performance, where you’ll hear five original songs from each artist.

Tickets are available for $25-$35. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30.







The intimate performance will be a blend of story and song. In addition to the music, you’ll learn the inspiration and meaning behind these original songs.

This is not the first time Scharbrough McLaughlin, Nagy and Ritchey have shared the stage. They played together a few months ago at Silo Auto Club and Conservancy in downtown Indy as part of a songwriters series. They had so much fun they wanted to do it again.

The Jazz Kitchen is located at 5377 N. College Ave.