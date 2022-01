INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Animal Care Services announced a "rapid hiring" event set for Jan. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. in an effort to fill as many open positions as possible.

Candidates interested in the jobs are encouraged to come to the shelter located at 2600 S. Harding Street with their resume for an on-site interview. IACS stated they intend to extend job offers to prospective employees by the following day.