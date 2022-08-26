INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan wrap up today’s show with a special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz! Today is International Dog’s Day so our friend Allan the Dog joined in for this dog themed quiz. Play along at home to see if you know dog pop culture better than Jillian, Ryan, and Allan!

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.