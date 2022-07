INDIANAPOLIS — Julie Henson the Vice President of Development at Coburn Place and the Zack Fromm the Event Lead Bartender at Hotel Tango stopped by the studio to give Jillian a sneak peek of the Spiked Lemonade Stand event taking place at Hotel Tango this Friday, July 15th from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event will bring awareness and raise money for physical and mental wellness of domestic violence survivors.

To learn more visit www.coburnplace.org/spiked.