Spirit & Place Festival features 29 events in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2021 Spirit & Place Festival will explore this year’s theme of CHANGE from Nov. 4-14. There are 29 festival events examining everything from climate change and religion to COVID’s impact on schools, the power of film, Black history and art, etc.

Now in it’s 26th year, Spirit & Place continues to be Indianapolis’s largest co-created community festival using arts, religion and humanities as a tool for shaping lives. The event “Tearing Down Boxes and Embracing Change” is part of the Festival this year and will take place on Nov. 5. Artists from INFiber and Akomo Ntoso have partnered to display artwork at the Phoenix Theater.

