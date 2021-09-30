Spooky season is upon us at Conner Prairie

Indy Now
Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS – The Headless Horseman Festival rides again starting October 7th in Fishers – with some new thrills! Conner Prairie Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer, Andrew Bradford, joins Host Jillian and Ryan in-studio to promote the festival as well as provide a surprise for our viewers!

If you purchase a membership before or during The Headless Horseman Festival, you get FREE ADMISSION to the festival on Thursdays and Sundays. You’ll also get a chance to experience Conner Prairie’s Winter Festival, A Merry Prairie Holiday, for HALF THE ADMISSION price of a standard guest ticket. More information at www.connerprairie.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News