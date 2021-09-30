Spooky season is upon us at Conner Prairie

INDIANAPOLIS – The Headless Horseman Festival rides again starting October 7th in Fishers – with some new thrills! Conner Prairie Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer, Andrew Bradford, joins Host Jillian and Ryan in-studio to promote the festival as well as provide a surprise for our viewers!

If you purchase a membership before or during The Headless Horseman Festival, you get FREE ADMISSION to the festival on Thursdays and Sundays. You’ll also get a chance to experience Conner Prairie’s Winter Festival, A Merry Prairie Holiday, for HALF THE ADMISSION price of a standard guest ticket. More information at www.connerprairie.org